The City of Hanford's community pool, known as The Plunge, opened its doors for the summer season this week.
“The Plunge is a great community resource. We believe it's a safe, clean and welcoming facility, it’s a great place to come and cool off. We’ve been fortunate recently with not real hot weather, but we all know it's coming,” said Brad Albert, Parks and Recreation Director.
The Plunge, located at 415 Ford St., is open to the public from Tuesday through Sunday. Recreational swim hours are from noon to 4 p.m. daily. Additional swim hours run from 6:15-8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The pool will be closed on Mondays.
Admission fees for children 5 and under are $1 and $2 for children age 6 through 18. Children 12 years and under must be accompanied by an adult. Adults will be charged $3 and seniors, military and individuals with disabilities will be charged a discounted rate of $2.
Additionally, no outside food and beverages are allowed into the plunge. A concession stand will be available once inside to purchase beverages and snacks.
Residents also have the ability to purchase a $5 pool pass, which grants access to the pool for five days.
“New this year we have a $5 pass, which is good for five days, so for families that’s a pretty good deal,” said Albert.
The Plunge will also host "Dive In Theater" events starting later on in the month, where movies will be screened for swimmers in the evening. Movies are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. certain evenings throughout the summer.
The family-friendly summer movie schedule is as follows:
- June 23, "Strange World"
- July 7, "Rumble"
- July 21, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2"
All movies shown at The Plunge are rated G or PG and admission per person is $3.
The Plunge will be open through Aug. 6.