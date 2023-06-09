Cool off for the summer
A lifeguard watches swimmers at The Plunge in Hanford in this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo.

The City of Hanford's community pool, known as The Plunge, opened its doors for the summer season this week.

“The Plunge is a great community resource. We believe it's a safe, clean and welcoming facility, it’s a great place to come and cool off. We’ve been fortunate recently with not real hot weather, but we all know it's coming,” said Brad Albert, Parks and Recreation Director.

The Plunge, located at 415 Ford St., is open to the public from Tuesday through Sunday. Recreational swim hours are from noon to 4 p.m. daily. Additional swim hours run from 6:15-8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The pool will be closed on Mondays.

