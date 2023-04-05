Raising awareness of child abuse: Hanford gets permanent installation of The Lisa Project

Crews work to bring the permanent installation of The Lisa Project to Hanford in 2018.

 Contributed by The Lisa Project

The Lisa Project will celebrate its fourth anniversary at the Kings County Government Center in Hanford on April 7.

The government center is located at 1426 W. Lacey Blvd., in Building A.

The event will start at 12:30 p.m. and conclude at 3:30 p.m. Tours through the exhibit will begin after the opening ceremony.

