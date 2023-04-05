The Lisa Project will celebrate its fourth anniversary at the Kings County Government Center in Hanford on April 7.
The government center is located at 1426 W. Lacey Blvd., in Building A.
The event will start at 12:30 p.m. and conclude at 3:30 p.m. Tours through the exhibit will begin after the opening ceremony.
The Lisa Project is a non-profit organization that consists of a multi-sensory exhibit experience which allows visitors to hear, see and experience the reality of the world of child abuse.
It is part of the Kings Partnership, which is a coalition working across different sectors to enhance the quality of life in Kings County.
“This is mainly a celebration of what the Lisa Project brought to Kings County four years ago, it’s a way to introduce the project to people in the community,” said Aliyah Ortiz, a representative for Kings Partnership.
The project uses audio narration from a child’s perspective to guide visitors from room to room through different scenarios depicting abuse.
According to program officials, the experience is built to fully immerse each of the guests into the world that abused children face on a daily basis.
The exhibit is rated PG-13 due to mature content, children under the age of 13 that come with guardians or parents will be allowed to walk through the exhibit but will not be given an audio device.