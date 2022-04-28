The Lisa Project in Hanford is one of only two permanent sites in the state, and offers an auditory, visual, and olfactory experience that fully immerses the visitor in the real-world experiences of an abused child.
First started in Stockton, the Lisa Project traveled to Kings County where District Attorney Keith Fagundes saw it and began work on bringing it permanently to the area.
Through his efforts and those of Julia Patino, who was a member of the Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council at the time, the Lisa Project of Kings County held it’s grand opening in April 2019.
Patino is now the program coordinator of the victims-witness assistance program.
“The Lisa Project is meant to educate the public and get them engaged by placing them into the reality of an abused child. It is meant to upset and enrage a person and also make them more aware of the signs of abuse,” Fagundes said.
The tour begins in a lowly lit room where the visitors are given audio devices and instructed to press play. They listen to a recording through the entirety of the tour as a part of the experience. Each room of the exhibit is designed to tell a story of abuse. As the recording plays, the visitor is able to see and smell the environments that the child abuse victims have lived in.
Entering the Lisa Project, the audio of a 9-1-1 call plays. The smell of cigarettes and alcohol fill the nose. It looks like a war zone, with graffitied walls and debris strewn about. The story of a boy who lives there fills the visitor's ear as they meet multiple children through the audio and see their pain in the way that they have lived.
Ashley’s room seems safe, but the image of her is stark in comparison. The audio describes the physical abuse she has lived with while the visitor stands in the picturesque bedroom meant to show how even the most upstanding family can hide a darker side.
Toward the end of the tour is a hall of Kings County statistics and cases, offering an opportunity to reflect on the exhibit. If a visitor chooses they can write a note to post on the wall for the next person to see.
As the tour concludes a victim advocate is there to help the visitors decompress and share information about how to get involved in the community as well as programs available for those who need the help.
Located at 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., the Lisa Project can be toured by the public. To schedule a tour, call Patino at (559)-852-2644. The exhibit is rated PG-13 due to the mature nature of its content. Children under the age of 13 will be allowed inside with their parent or guardian present, but will not be given an audio device.