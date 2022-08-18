If you're a local candidate in November, and your last name starts with F, you'll be listed first in your race on the official election ballot.
The lineup was determined Thursday, when the Kings County Office of Elections held its alphabetical random draw for November's general election, to level the playing field for candidates whose names appear on the ballot.
Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa and his staff began the drawing at 11 a.m., pulling slips of paper from a gold-colored raffle drum. The randomized selection process is used to determine in which order candidates' names will appear on the ballot for their respective races, and is open to the public.
The State of California conducts its own draw for all senate and assembly positions, while the local drawing is specific to Kings County and the various local races.
"The average voter doesn't usually think about it [candidate order]," Villa said after the drawing.
The drawing creates equity among candidates because, for example, if a candidate with a last name starting with the letters A or B always came first, they could potentially catch voters' eyes more quickly than someone listed last.
The Elections Office strongly encourages county voters to be as updated as possible when it comes to information connected to their constitutional rights to vote.
Villa's office provides public updates on its website as well as responding to email and phone calls in an effort to answer questions about registration or the election itself. To contact the Registrar's office by email, use elections@countyofkings.com, or by phone, 559-852-4401.
In accordance with California state law, all counties must perform a random drawing to determine the order in which candidates' names appear on the ballot.