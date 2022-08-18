If you're a local candidate in November, and your last name starts with F, you'll be listed first in your race on the official election ballot.

The lineup was determined Thursday, when the Kings County Office of Elections held its alphabetical random draw for November's general election, to level the playing field for candidates whose names appear on the ballot.

Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa and his staff began the drawing at 11 a.m., pulling slips of paper from a gold-colored raffle drum. The randomized selection process is used to determine in which order candidates' names will appear on the ballot for their respective races, and is open to the public.

