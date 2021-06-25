Not far from Downtown Hanford stands a flour mill which is woven into the history of the city itself.

The Lacey Milling Company has stood at the corner of 5th and Redington streets for more than 130 years and has its history outlined in a 2016 pictorial history book published by the company itself.

The book details the history of the mill, as well as how the business and its owners have helped shape Hanford, the Valley and California.

Origins of the Lacey Milling Company

In 1874 Horatio Gregory Lacey moved his family from Kansas to Visalia after a grit mill he was a partner in was destroyed in an explosion. After the move, he worked at a sawmill near Sequoia National Park.

Thirteen years later a farmer and local financier, J.H. Johnson built a steam-operated mill called the Hanford Flour Mill. He also purchased a 50-year-old electric utility for Hanford out of Tulare County.

In 1892 the Laceys purchased the milling company and electric light facility from Johnson for $50,700, which equated to a more than $1.4 million deal today.

At that point Horatio and his son, Orra Mell, built the Hanford Electric Light and Power Company, which supplied light and power to the mill and residents of Hanford. Early ads for the power company touted the ability to run an electric fan during the Valley’s hot summers.

It was announced in the Hanford Sentinel in 1898 the Hanford Electric Light and Power Company would be purchasing a 150-horsepower generator which would produce as much power as the San Joaquin river, allowing the mill to run in dry years as well.

In 1916 disaster struck when a fire burned down the wooden mill. The office building was saved, and replaced five years later. The mill was reconstructed in brick and the company then became Lacey Milling Company.

Recent History of Lacey Milling Company

While most cities used to depend on local mills for their flour and animal feed, many of those businesses have closed their doors. After the closure of Capitol Milling in Los Angeles, Lacey Milling Co. is now the only independent family-owned mill in California.

After testing different types of wheat, Lacey chose to only use California-grown wheat and developed a number of variations of flour, both white and whole grain.

When commercial tortilla bakeries started in the area, Lacey flour became the flour of choice and the production of tortillas is now the main use of bakery flour from Lacey Milling.

Lacey Milling also produced dairy feed up until 1982. They became affiliated with Coast Grain Company in 1961, but left the market when the dairy feed business declined 20 years later.

Since 1916 there have only been two non-family members who served on the Lacey Milling Company board, and nine of the 16 directors and officers carried the surname of Lacey.

Other impacts and interesting history

While the Lacey family brought Hanford power, light and a steady business, they and their companies have impacted the area in other ways.

Most visible is Lacey Boulevard, which is dedicated to the Laceys after Horatio donated $1,000, or almost $30,000 today, to the building of a good road between Hanford and Lemoore.

Horatio also lobbied against a 1913 legislative proposal to outlaw men with one arm from driving. He cited the driving skills of his son Loren, who had lost his left arm in a train accident while working for the Central Pacific Railroad.

Horatio was referred to as “The Grand Old Man of Hanford,” and was known for his contributions to the community and his patriotism.

A 1906 Hanford Sentinel article said after the Great San Francisco earthquake he was the first in Hanford to send aid in the form of 30 barrels of flour and served as chairman for a committee sending aid emergency supplies.

Horatio also purchased a number of American flags for local businesses, including a large flag to be lifted on a 100-foot pole at Courthouse Square for the Flag Day parade at the beginning of America’s involvement in WWI.

Hanford Electric Light and Power was sold shortly after the fire at the mill, but because the San Joaquin Light and Power Corporation wouldn’t pay the asking price, they sold it to Mount Whitney Power and Electric Company.

That sale is why Hanford gets its power today from Southern California Edison while surrounding areas are covered by Pacific Gas and Electric.

Lacey Milling has also been featured in a number of movies, music videos and other video presentations, including a horror movie starring Brian "Kato" Kaelin, known for his involvement in the O.J. Simpson murder trails, and a music video for John Cougar Mellencamp’s “Walk Tall.”