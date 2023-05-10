The festival, which is celebrating its 57th year of existence, focuses on the Swedish history of Kingsburg.
The city was established in 1873 as a railroad stop under the name “Kings River Switch.” During this time period, many Swedish immigrants settled in this area.
By 1921, the Swedish population was up to 94% within a three-mile radius, making the community known as “Little Sweden”.
The festival is a collaboration between the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce and downtown businesses. Event organizers are expecting between 4,000 and 5,000 people throughout the weekend to enjoy the multiple attractions and festivities.
“It all starts on Thursday, May 18, with the Swedish Pea Soup & Pancake Supper downtownz with the crowning of the new Swedish Festival Queen, along with some Swedish entertainment,” said Lisa Swartz, associate director, Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce.
All the events on Thursday night will take place on Draper Street downtown. Pea Soup & Pancake meal tickets start at $10 per person. The events will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.
“On Friday, May 19, in our downtown park, we have our Public Safety Officer Dress Review & Award Ceremony, followed by our Swedish Dinner and more Swedish cultural entertainment,” said Swartz.
The main events on Friday night will take place at Coffee Pot Park and will begin at 5:30 p.m., tickets to the Swedish Dinner are $20 and will only be available at the door.
The Swedish Festival kicks into full swing on Saturday, with a day full of events and performances that will keep everyone in the family entertained.
“Saturday is the main event, it starts with the Swedish Pancake Breakfast at the same time the Dala Horse Trot marathon will take place in downtown Kingsburg. We will have retail, arts and crafts booths, food trucks, carnival games, and an ABBA Sing-Along tribute band,” said Swartz.
The festival arts and craft fair, along with the decorating of the Maypole will take place Saturday morning, starting at 7:30 a.m., on Draper Street.
The Swedish Festival Grand Parade will follow at 10:30 a.m., after which the celebration will start downtown with performances by the Coffee Pot and Svenska Música Village Dancers.
Historic tours with the Kingsburg Historical Park Museum and Kingsburg Historic Train Depot will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Finally, the carnival games and Fresno Eats food trucks will open in Memorial Park at 5 p.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m., the ABBA Sing-Along Concert will begin at 8 p.m.