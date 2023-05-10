The Kingsburg Swedish Festival is returning to the downtown streets of Kingsburg, with festivities slated to begin Thursday night, May 18.

The festival, which is celebrating its 57th year of existence, focuses on the Swedish history of Kingsburg.

The city was established in 1873 as a railroad stop under the name “Kings River Switch.” During this time period, many Swedish immigrants settled in this area.

Musicians perform during the Swedish Festival in this 2021 file photo.

