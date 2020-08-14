The Kings/Tulare Region launches 100-Day Challenge to end youth homelessness

KINGS COUNTY — On Monday, June 29, local stakeholders launched a 100-Day Challenge to reduce youth homelessness in the Kings/Tulare counties.
The Kings/Tulare region is one of four communities selected by HUD to take part in a 100-Day Challenge to address youth homelessness. 100-Day Challenges, led by Rapid Results Institute are carefully structured journeys designed to inspire frontline teams to set unreasonable goals, and harness the intense levels of innovation, collaboration, and execution required to achieve them.
Most recently, the RRI 100-Day Challenge has been used with great success in the movement to prevent and end Youth Homelessness - with over 3,400 youth and young adults housed across 35 100-Day Challenges. The goal set by the Kings/Tulare 100-Day Challenge Team is to house 50 homeless youth ages 18-24 and connect 100% of those youth to mental health services within 100 days.
“We cannot accept youth homelessness as a situation or problem we can’t solve. We can solve this crisis but long-term answers require everyone, including communities, government and individuals to think outside the box and not accept the things that haven’t worked in the past,” said Beth Wilshire, Foster Youth Services Coordinator/Homeless Liaison of Tulare County Office of Education.
The 100-Day Challenge includes housing a significant number of youth within a short period of time and requires working collectively on various sub-goals. Members of the Kings/Tulare 100-Day Challenge Team recognize the importance of addressing mental and behavioral health and other supportive services to address the specific needs of youth experiencing homelessness.
Coordinating with leaders and stakeholders who are part of the challenge will contribute with developing better access to housing and service needs of youth experiencing homelessness.
“Youth homelessness is an issue that can be solved if we work alongside one another. Sharing our creative ideas and resources will strengthen our ability to lessen the stigma associated with homelessness,” KCAO Director of Intervention, Prevention, and Support Services Joey Cox. “Homelessness is not simply an issue of being unhoused...it is an issue of mental health and trauma that has led to being homeless. Together we can win this fight.”
RRI 100-Day Challenges are part of the growing national movement to prevent and end youth homelessness in America. The Kings/Tulare Regions joins three new communities to make up the 6th Cohort to accept the challenge of working together across systems to collaborate, innovate, and execute to build a coordinated community response to end youth homelessness.
The compressed timeframe of 100 days, unreasonable goal, and support from coaches, peers, and federal leaders all work to inspire teams to achieve rapid progress and sustainable system change.
Individuals, organizations and communities interested in following the 100-Day Challenge progress can visit https://www.kthomelessalliance.org/100daychallenge and follow the challenges by searching #100DayChallenge and #EndYouthHomelessness on social media.
