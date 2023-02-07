KCAS

A puppy up for adoption at the Kings County Animal Shelter is looking to be someone's forever buddy this Valentine's Day.

 Contributed

If you're looking for a friend this Valentine's Day, the Kings County Animal Shelter has you covered.

Throughout the month of February, KCAS has a special deal for single women and men who are looking for a companion.

The shelter has lowered its adoption prices in hopes of connecting an animal with its forever home.

Tags

Recommended for you