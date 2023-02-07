If you're looking for a friend this Valentine's Day, the Kings County Animal Shelter has you covered.
Throughout the month of February, KCAS has a special deal for single women and men who are looking for a companion.
The shelter has lowered its adoption prices in hopes of connecting an animal with its forever home.
Large adult dogs are now only $15 and puppies are $75.
The animal shelter is hoping to connect locals with their future furry companions, just in time to have a cuddle buddy on Valentine’s Day.
The shelter, located at 10909 Bonneyview Ln., in Hanford, is encouraging residents to visit the single dogs and puppies in person. The shelter is open weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information regarding pet adoption, you can contact KCAS at (559) 852-2525