The Kings Art Center is preparing to enter the summer season with a fun-filled art camp, “Art Through The Ages.” Scholarships to help with attendance fees will be available on a first-come basis.
Executive Director Stephanie Magnia talked about the opportunities the art center is offering local families.
“The theme is art through the ages, so the first week is Neolithic Aboriginal Egyptian and it's going to be chalk and clay,” said Magnia.
Working through the different eras of art history allows students to have a better understanding of art and how it’s changed over centuries, said Magnia.
Other weekly themes include Ancient Greek and Roman, Middle Ages Around The World, Renaissance, Post-Impressionism, and Modern.
The summer art camp will start the week of June 12 and run for six weeks until July 28, classes will be held Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The art camp is priced at $120 per week and will consist of two groups depending on the participants' age — age groups 6-10 will be separated from kids 11 and up.
Courtesy of Burris Park Outdoor Education, the Art Center was granted funding to provide 30 scholarships for children to attend the summer sessions.
“Each week has five scholarships, it’s based on first-come first-served and need, it's a very simple application,” said Magnia.
The art camp will consist of classes led by accredited teachers and working artists, parents can rest assured that their children will be receiving quality instruction, said Magnia.
When it comes to competing with other local summer camps, Magnia is confident that parents won’t be able to find such an experience anywhere else for the same price tag.
“This is a fun place to be, where else are you going to get private art education for the same price, because we really do have fantastic incredible teachers that have been doing this for a really long time,” said Magnia.
The Art Center will be hosting an event on Aug. 4, “The Evening of The Arts,” which is a celebration of children's work displayed for everyone in the community to enjoy.
“It's a carnival celebration of the whole summer program and all the students' work is hung up inside the studio. Last year we had popcorn and face painting and that's free for anyone who wants to come,” said Magnia.
Those interested in learning more about the Kings Art Center Summer Art Camp Program can visit the website, or simply stop by in person during working hours.