The Kings Art Center Guild will be hosting its inaugural Chalk It Up! Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, March 25.
“Historically here at the center we do two big fundraisers, we have a Taco Fiesta in May, and then we have a Flocktoberfest in October, this new fundraiser is something smaller that we're trying out,” said Stephanie Magnia, executive director of the Kings Art Center.
The chalk festival will be held at the art center, located at 605 N. Douty St., in Hanford from noon until 4 p.m. Each square will cost $25 with chalk included.
Participants are free to bring their own stencils and sketches to assist with their designs.
The festival is open to all ages, and the art center will also be conducting a contest for the best square. Everyone who participates will be entered into the competition, and three winners will win special prizes.
Magnia is hopeful the new event will offer something for everyone.
“We have a courtyard that has squares, we have really good sidewalk chalk, we have a variety of pastels and different colors, for the price of $25 that can cover an individual or a family,” said Magnia.
Along with providing families with chalk, the art center will be selling snacks and beverages throughout the event.
“We’re going to be selling popcorn, sodas, water, and things like that, it's going to be a great time out in the sun,” said Magnia.
Magnia said the art center is working on having more family-friendly activities for the residents of Hanford.
"We feel like that's one of the things that is missing, we have other events like Second Saturdays, which is free for members and $5 per family where kids can come and do art projects,” said Magnia.
The art center is hoping to focus itself in the community as a family-friendly space, for people of all ages to feel welcome.
“The whole idea is to get people involved in art and creativity with family and friends and also for people to know that we are here, we want them to know that we are an art center for the community, so we're trying to build that,” said Magnia.
Magnia said she is hopeful that the art center's message for more community involvement will encourage residents to participate in more local events.
“It's $25 for four hours of entertainment if you think about it, a family of four going to the movies might cost them over $100," Magnia said. "Here you have outside creativity, and popcorn, you get to look at cool art in both the new Elementary Collection and Daniel Van Gerpen in the Marcellus Gallery."