The Kings Art Center Guild will be hosting its inaugural Chalk It Up! Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, March 25.

“Historically here at the center we do two big fundraisers, we have a Taco Fiesta in May, and then we have a Flocktoberfest in October, this new fundraiser is something smaller that we're trying out,” said Stephanie Magnia, executive director of the Kings Art Center.

The chalk festival will be held at the art center, located at 605 N. Douty St., in Hanford from noon until 4 p.m. Each square will cost $25 with chalk included.

Tags

Recommended for you