The Kings Art Center Guild is moving full speed ahead with their spring events, and there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
The art center, located at 605 N. Douty St., is working to become a major community hub for the residents of Hanford.
Executive Director Stephine Magnia, who stepped into the role in August, talks about the importance of community, and why art appreciation is vital.
“We always have something going on here for the community, from our preschool classes to our members-only events,” said Magnia.
The center is working to bring exposure to local artists through auctions and community-curated art galleries, said Magnia.
Organizations like Fresno Skateboard Salvage are turning to the Kings Art Center to host live art auction events in hopes of raising funds for new equipment.
“We have about 48 people who have decorated skateboards, there's going to be a silent auction with skateboards, and there's also going to be raffles and prizes. This is a collaboration between the Center, the Kings County Office of Education, and the Fresno Skateboard Salvage organization,” said Magnia.
The skateboard silent auction, which will be held on April 29, will be a first for the center and illustrates the new direction the non-profit is taking.
Walking through the art center, some of the outside walls can be seen freshly painted with murals. These were recently installed during the program's Spring Break Art Camp, which encouraged youth in the community to participate in various art projects.
“We did just have a Spring Break Camp, and we have our new murals up, which is very exciting, we can show the community all the work that our kids have been putting in because that was completely the children who did that,” said Magnia.
Magina understands the greater need for community events, and spaces that are offering experiences for not only children but for adults as well. She believes that residents are more than willing to participate in such events, and is excited to provide locals with more opportunities to have fun.
The Kings Art Center Guild has various upcoming events which foster a safe space that is set aside for individuals who are 21 and older.
Events like the Taco Fiesta, which is taking place on May 7, and is set to provide residents with lively music, authentic Mexican food, and drinks, with sneak peeks at upcoming art installations.
“Tickets for the event are $40 per person, which comes with a plate of food that consists of two tacos, rice, and beans, you also get chips and salsa. The ticket also includes drinks, we will have beers, sodas, and a margarita station,” said Magnia.
Taco Fiesta, which serves as one of the art centers' biggest fundraisers, is a 21-and-older event, according to Magnia, and typically brings out a large crowd of locals. The event, which was started nearly five years ago by the Kings Art Center Guild, is now a community staple for many locals.
Residents can also participate in the art center's Paint and Sip event, which allows participants to bring their own alcoholic beverages while taking a class led by Renee Nielsen. The next one is being held on May 13, and will focus on painting with acrylics, as Nielsen guides participants through painting a bicycle with spring adornments.
Tickets for all the Kings Art Center events can be purchased through the non-profit's website, www.kingsartcenter.org