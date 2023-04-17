kings art center
Director of the Kings Art Center, Stephanie Magnia, stands with a new exhibit by local artist Suzanne Willis in 2022.

 Gary Feinstein for the Sentinel

The Kings Art Center Guild is moving full speed ahead with their spring events, and there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

The art center, located at 605 N. Douty St., is working to become a major community hub for the residents of Hanford.

Executive Director Stephine Magnia, who stepped into the role in August, talks about the importance of community, and why art appreciation is vital.

