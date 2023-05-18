The 55th Annual Great Hanford Cycle Swap returns to the Kings Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday with motorcycle parts buying, selling, and swapping, along with one night of camping and an opportunity to show off your bike.

The event has a long history in the Hanford community — a local motorcycle club originally started it and some of its first gatherings were held outside the government building in downtown Hanford.

“Shortly after I believe it was moved to the Tulare Fairgrounds and eventually we ended up at the Kings Fairgrounds,” said Otto Deutsch, Hanford Cycle Swap event coordinator.

