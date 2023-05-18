The 55th Annual Great Hanford Cycle Swap returns to the Kings Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday with motorcycle parts buying, selling, and swapping, along with one night of camping and an opportunity to show off your bike.
The event has a long history in the Hanford community — a local motorcycle club originally started it and some of its first gatherings were held outside the government building in downtown Hanford.
“Shortly after I believe it was moved to the Tulare Fairgrounds and eventually we ended up at the Kings Fairgrounds,” said Otto Deutsch, Hanford Cycle Swap event coordinator.
Early bird shoppers' general admission wristbands are available for those who want to get in on the action a day early starting at $40, kids under 12 get in free.
According to Deutsch, Friday is a designated Vendor Day, which will allow the more than 100 vendors to move into the Kings Fairgrounds and set up shop.
On Friday the doors for vendors and early bird shoppers will open at 11 a.m. — single vehicle space for two days plus one night of camping will cost $120 cash.
“We will have over 100 vendors selling all things motorcycle related, lots of vintage Harley Davidson, vintage apparel, oddities, and Japanese motorcycle parts. We should have close to 50 show bikes on display,” said Deutsch.
On Saturday, Deutsch notes that he expects to have 1,000 walk-in customers make their way to the Kings Fairgrounds to participate in the swap meet.
Early bird tickets will be available again for those who want to enter between the hours of 5 to 9 a.m. General admission tickets are $10.
“The general admission day is Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., we hope to have 1,000 walk-in customers that day, we also have a bike show that day,” said Deutsch.
Bike show entry plus one general admission ticket will cost $25, with additional bikes costing $10 each. Those interested in participating must enter by 8 a.m. and must not leave until 3 p.m. to be eligible for prizes.
The bike show classes are; Best American, Best Japanese, Best European, Best British, Best Chopper, Best American Performance, Best Race Inspired, and Best In Show.
For more information about the Great Hanford Cycle Swap and Show, you can visit the event's website, or contact Otto Deutsch at (951) 852-3800.
The Kings Fairgrounds are located at 801 S.10th Ave.