Hanford native Cougar Williams believes that it is always better to give than to receive during the Holiday season.
That is why Williams teamed up with Juwuane "JuJu" Hughes for the second annual Christmas Toy Drive which was held Dec. 24 at Centennial Park in Hanford.
“To see the looks on the kids’ faces as they received the toys was a blessing in itself. I left the park that day feeling on top of the world and that right there made my Christmas,” Williams said. "I wouldn't care if I got anything for Christmas as long as I can make someone else happy, I'm great, it's a wonderful feeling.”
Williams said that they were able to hand out over 1,000 toys doubling last year’s total of 500 toys during the first toy drive that was held.
“This year's toy drive went great! Being in the second-year, it seemed like more families and people knew about it, I had a lot of my childhood friends reach out and ask to assist with the drive as well as some friends and family that assisted with last year's drive, so if you ask me, I thought it went great,” Williams said. “The community really contributed and helped us out a lot too, thanks to JuJu's extra incentive of giving away two game day tickets against the 49ers in the regular-season finale.”
Hughes, who is a former Hanford High and Fresno State standout and current Los Angeles Rams safety, said that this is an event he looks forward to. Hughes unfortunately was not able to attend the event due strict NFL Protocols and the resurgence of COVID.
“First, I would like to give all the credit to Cougar Williams, We truly are a team and it wouldn't be possible without his contributions and unseen efforts that made this event a possibility,” Hughes said. “I feel like it's our calling from God to be able to give back and serve. We're blessed to be in this position, so we definitely take honor in that and look forward to giving back with every opportunity that we get. Cougar and I look forward to collaborating again on future events.”
For Williams, this event is something that he looks forward to and said that he would do anything to make sure that families and kids leave the event happy.
“This event means everything to me, I mean just from going shopping for toys, to thinking about the kids and families in need around this time of the year, to be able to help families out and ease the pain of them worrying about buying toys, it's just a combination of everything that goes into it,” Williams said. “I would spend my last dollar on being able to see a smile on the families' faces. Everyone was so grateful and that's what makes it extra special.”
Williams said that he could not have put on the Toy-Drive without the help and support of friends, family and the community.
“I want to give a big shout-out to everyone that contributed to the Toy-Drive. Thank you to Hooked On Nutrition for being a drop-off location and being so kind, My family, JuJu's family, friends, ex-coaches colleagues," he said.
