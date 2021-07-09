When customers enter Salmon’s Furniture in Downtown Hanford, the first thing they see is a large water fountain made of red bricks. On the wall, more red bricks line the entrance carrying the names of donors. The fountain and the “Wall of Fame” are all that’s left of the old building, and they tell a story of both tragedy and rebirth.
Saturday marks 20 years since the Salmon’s Fire burned down Craig Johnson’s store and threatened the rest of the neighborhood. The original building, built in 1908, was having extensive work done on the roof when sparks got into the insulation, setting it ablaze.
Office and service manager Tracy Greenlee was working that morning.
“It was the early part of the day when all of a sudden, the fire alarm went off and it didn’t seem like it was possible that there was a fire that was going on,” Greenlee said. “And I just remember I was back here and Craig was out front with one of the contractors that he was contracting to do work, and I said: ‘For some reason, the fire alarm’s going off. Do you want me to go tell them to shut if off?’”
But it wasn’t a false alarm. Believing the fire would be quickly put out, Johnson and one of his employees started grabbing furniture to carry to the adjoining warehouse. However, their efforts were all in vain and soon, the entire 35,000-square-foot building had burned down.
Over the next 20 months, they were able to get new furniture from their vendors, who stuck with them even when they didn’t have a showroom. They also started putting up their new building and making it match the aesthetic and architectural demands that the City had put in place.
Meanwhile, the community came out in support of Johnson and his staff.
“We were a big store. We just came off of probably one of the largest years of Salmon’s life,” Johnson said. “And the people that had bought furniture from us — some of them didn’t get the furniture if it was on the floor, so they waited.”
Salmon’s set up shop in their 2,500 square-foot warehouse, using it as their sales and customer service site. And instead of demanding their money back and going elsewhere, their customers showed patience.
“During that period of time customers came to us and thanked us. People hung with us, they waited for the furniture, we ordered them new stuff, and we took care of them.”
The work of Johnson and his crew, with the help of the community eventually paid off. Nearly two years later, on March 15, 2003, they held a soft reopening — a date etched onto one of his bricks in commemoration.
Now, 20 years after the fire and 18 years after reopening, Johnson and his team at Salmon’s are back to being a mainstay of Hanford.
“I just think life is always just ‘go forward, go forward, go forward, go forward, go forward,’” salesman Tim Roberts said. “I didn’t worry about my job – I knew he was going to take care of us.”
