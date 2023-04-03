Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum continues to host fun for children

The Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum will host a Bunny Brunch and Easter celebration this weekend.

 Contributed by Children's Storybook Garden and Museum

The Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum is gearing up for its second Bunny Brunch and Easter celebration on April 8.

The Garden is located at 175 E. Tenth St. in Hanford.

In two separate events, the Bunny Brunch will start at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 10:30 a.m. Separately, the Easter celebration will start at 10:30 a.m. and finish at noon.

