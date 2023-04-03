The Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum is gearing up for its second Bunny Brunch and Easter celebration on April 8.
The Garden is located at 175 E. Tenth St. in Hanford.
In two separate events, the Bunny Brunch will start at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 10:30 a.m. Separately, the Easter celebration will start at 10:30 a.m. and finish at noon.
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite, or at the Garden during regular business hours.
During the Bunny Brunch parents and children will be able to enjoy breakfast and games with the Easter Bunny. According to event coordinator and volunteer Susie Chavez, children who attend the brunch will get to spend more time with Easter Bunny.
“Families who come to the Bunny Brunch in the morning will get to spend extra time with our Easter Bunny, as well as getting to eat breakfast in the Garden,” said Chavez.
The Garden currently has made space for 30 families to attend the Bunny Brunch Saturday morning and will be charging a fee of $30 per family.
Those families who purchase Bunny Brunch tickets will be able to stay until noon to participate in the general Easter celebration.
The celebration will cost $5 per adult and $12 per child, and will consist of a variety of different games and activities as well as an Easter egg hunt with the Easter Bunny.
“People can who came to our Poppy Day Event in March can expect a similar atmosphere in the Garden, with different activities and games throughout the entire Garden for children to engage with,” said Chavez.
Profits made from the event will go back into the Garden to help fund future projects and events for children in the local area to enjoy.
For more information contact Chavez at (559) 362-3212