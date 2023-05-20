The Carnegie Museum is ready to kick off the summer with the second iteration of its downtown Hanford car show.
The event will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Carnegie Museum is turning up the heat this year and expanding the car show to include a wide variety of food, vendors, and other activities.
“It's our second annual kick-off of your summer car show, the first one was last year, and we had 130 official entries from four counties and 24 cities. This year, we are hoping to grow that number of cars,” said Jack Schwartz, museum board president.
The car show evolved from a variety of similar events.
“In 2021 as part of the celebration of the City of Hanford's 130th birthday, we worked with the city on several days of events, which included a classic car exhibition on the concrete in Civic Park where we included antique firetrucks, tractors, and some cars,” said Schwartz. “When we opened up our Speedway Exhibition in November 2021, we had a car show outside of the museum, and we had over 50 entries on a cold foggy November day.”
Based on the success of those two prior shows, the Carnegie Museum decided to have an annual car show on the first Saturday of June every year, according to Schwartz.
Those interested in registering a vehicle can do so on the Carnegie Museum's official website. Pre-paid registration before May 21 is set at $30, from May 22-June 1 registration will be $35, and day-of registration will cost $40.
The car show will have 10 categories of judging including Peoples Choice, Best in Show, Best Historic Car, Best Hot Rod, Best Modern Car (1980-2022), Best Motorcycle, Best Muscle Car, Best Sports Car, and Best Truck.
“We will have vendors in the park and also food trucks, the show is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it will be on the Douty Street side of Civic Park, it will be along 9th Street, and 8th Street, both in front of the Courthouse and the Museum,” said Schwartz.
The Carnegie Museum Kick off Your Summer Car Show is hoping to cement itself in the Hanford community as a long-lasting family tradition and Schwartz is confident that the event will only pick up speed.