HANFORD — Hanford was rocking over the weekend thanks to an event that no one should have skipped or taken for granite.
Hundreds rolled into Hanford over the weekend for the two-day Rock, Gem and Jewelry Show held both inside the Veterans Memorial Building and on the grounds of Civic Park.
“I’m not sure what my favorite [kind of mineral] is. They’re all interesting, it just depends on what your likes are, what your taste is. We’re just enjoying taking it all in,” said Nancy Etheridge.
Etheridge was attending the fifth annual gem and rock show with her 8-year-old daughter, Clara.
“She finds it enjoyable and she just follows along,” the mother said.
Dozens of booths at the event offered a variety of collectibles, from fool’s gold to ornate jewelry and everything in between. One could purchase fossils of creatures that died hundreds of millions of years ago, as well as pieces of metal that survived atomic blasts.
At other booths, petrified wood, finished rocks, crude minerals and even deep-space meteorites could be found.
Kevin Wen, of Nature Little Stone, specializes in a mineral that make others green with envy -- jade.
“I starting collecting specimens and later, I had a lot more and more, so I decided to open my business,” Wen, who’s been traveling to various rock and mineral shows for about three years, said.
Los Angeles-based Wajia Taufiq specialized in stones and jewelry from
“Afghanistan is the richest country for gems and minerals so that’s where we get most of our collectibles from,” Taufiq, who is originally from Afghanistan, said.
Taufiq was also drawn to gems and minerals early in life and turned it into a profession nearly two decades ago, she said.
She hits the road twice a month, heading to a gem and mineral show in a far-off city, she said. She regularly makes visits to places like Tucson, Houston, Denver and San Francisco.
“I travel all over,” she said.
Gems and minerals don’t need to come from far-off places, though. Rock enthusiasts can bring in a good haul right here in Kings County.
Dave Morrell is the president of the Lemoore Gem & Mineral Club, which hosted its own booth on the lawn of Civic Park. The small club, which is always looking for new members, Morrell said, was founded in 2006 and meets at 7 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Lemoore Veterans’ Hall, 411 West D St., Lemoore.
“Nobody here is worried about being an expert or showing anybody up. A lot of people don’t know a lot of things, but we’re all here to learn.
In addition to occasional hikes to mineral-rich spots in the Valley, the club also organizes the Lemoore Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show, which will be held on March 21-22 next year.
“One of the things we hope to do is to get young people interested in this,” Morrell said.
