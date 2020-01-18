HANFORD — The NAACP Branch 1039 will host Hanford's 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. program from 10 a.m. to noon Monday.
The event will take place at the Civic Auditorium in downtown Hanford.
Pat Nolen, Mayor Pro Tem of Corcoran will be the keynote speaker.
A blood drive will be held throughout the event.
The morning will conclude with a $15 fish fry, which includes fish, salad, water and a cookie.
Membership and voter registration will be offered to those in attendance.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day became recognized by the City of Hanford in 2007.
