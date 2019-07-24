The Kings County Sheriff’s Office and State Emergency Communications 911 officials have announced that the Kings County Sheriff's Office dispatch center is now equipped to receive and respond to mobile phone SMS text messages sent to 911, effective immediately.
“Call if you can – Text if you can’t” is the slogan developed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as the new Text-to-9-1-1 technology makes its debut in the unincorporated areas of Kings County.
The service is not currently available in the cities of Hanford, Lemoore or Corcoran.
This service is available for use by the deaf, hard-of-hearing, or speech impaired and in situations where it is too dangerous to make a voice call to 911. All phones or devices must include a text or data plan to send a text to 911.
Sheriff’s officials said the benefits of text-to-911 to citizens are significant, especially in cases when the caller cannot communicate verbally.
Examples include not only the hearing-impaired, but also when a crime is in process, the caller is facing domestic abuse, the caller is injured and cannot speak, or other scenarios.
Commander Kris Zuniga with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office spearheaded the technology’s implementation in the office’s dispatch center.
Zuniga said the service could be useful if, for example, someone’s home is getting broken into and they are hiding in the closet and want to reach emergency services without alerting the burglar.
While these types of situations are rare, Zuniga said they have happened and this new service is a way to provide a broader spectrum of safety.
Zuniga said the state of California has been working on text to 911 capabilities for quite some time now, it was just a matter of funding.
Once the funding was secured, he said the state put out the information to all the dispatch centers that the state would pay for the equipment.
Zuniga filled out the paperwork and went through a long process to get everything approved. The service has been rolled out in different areas across the state.
The technology has been live for about a month at the KCSO dispatch center, but Zuniga said testing had to be completed first to make sure the function was available on all four major phone carriers.
Since becoming available to the public on Thursday the capability has not been used yet, but he said the office is excited about its implementation.
Texting is the way a lot of people communicate nowadays, so it only made sense to take advantage of this opportunity to increase safety, Zuniga said.
“If it’s available, why not do it,” he said. “‘It’s just one additional tool for dispatch and the public.”
Zuniga said when someone sends a text message to 911, the dispatch center’s system creates a tone that is different than a regular call, which lets the dispatcher know a text is coming in.
The computer then switches to a screen with a dialog box and the dispatcher can use their keyboard to type back and send a message to the person who texted for help.
Zuniga said the location services are still being worked on, so the person who texted should be prepared to give their address or location, the nature of the emergency is and other pertinent information.
He also said that abbreviations (like LOL) or emoji should not be used because they are not recognized by the system.
The service only works in the unincorporated rural parts of Kings County. It is also available in Armona and Avenal, which coordinates dispatch services through the KCSO center.
Anyone in the city limits of Hanford, Corcoran or Lemoore who tries to text to 911 will get a bounce back message telling them to call 911 instead.
Zuniga wanted to remind residents that calling 911 is still the most efficient way to reach emergency services to get help as quickly as possible.
