Kings County continues to struggle with hospitalizations while new nurses are requested, per the county's Department of Public Health.
At the Kings County Board of Supervisor's meeting Tuesday, KCDPH Assistant Director Heather Silva gave a briefing regarding the current situation concerning COVID-19 in the region. According to Silva, hospital admissions, Med Surg and ICU visits are continuing to increase, including at Adventist Health in Hanford. As of Sep. 13, Adventist Health had 72 patients in Med Surg and nine patients in ICU. Of these, 46% were Kings County residents.
According to the Kings County Department of Public Health website, there are currently 1,649 open COVID cases, while the death toll remains at 259.
Adventist Health has also reached out for help. The hospital has asked for 22 additional nurses through a mutual aid request. So far, they've received three — all in the ICU.
Meanwhile, the Kings County Department of Public Health has continued to step up its COVID-19 testing rates, which Silva attributes in large part to mandatory testing in institutions such as schools and healthcare facilities.
“To put this in perspective, from the last week of July compared to this past week in September, there was a 504% increase in testing handled by the Health Department," Silva said. "We continue to surpass our internal record for the number of tests processed in one day, and that record stands at 908 tests processed in a single day by our department alone.”
Silva added that as of July 1, unvaccinated patients have accounted for 81% of the admissions and 11% of those hospitalized have been vaccinated.
Currently, Kings County health facilities are maintaining a 60-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).
