A program at a former motel that provided shelter for nearly 400 of Kings County’s unhoused population during three years of operation, shut down on Monday.
The Holiday Lodge, located on the east side of Hanford off of Lacey Boulevard, was a former motel repurposed into temporary housing for unhoused people in Kings County under a California initiative known as Project Roomkey. According to the Kings County Human Services Agency, it permanently relocated 95 homeless individuals into permanent housing during its operation.
Under Project Roomkey, federal emergency funds were utilized to convert hotels like the Holiday Lodge and other existing buildings into temporary housing for homeless individuals. According to the state’s social services department, the purpose of the program was to give non-congregated shelter options to unhoused people to protect them and reduce impacts on health care providers.
But as of July 31, Project Roomkey is no more after Gov. Gavin Newsom ended the state of emergency in California caused by COVID-19. Kings County Human Services Director Wendy Osikafo, in a written statement, said that Project Roomkey was shut down because of the end of monetary assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
According to Osikafo, residents were given notice on July 1 that the program at Holiday Lodge would be ending. Osikafo added her staff had met with the Lodge’s residents who would have to leave, and their case managers, in an attempt to find alternative housing for them.
Eighteen people will be allowed to stay at the Holiday Lodge after being identified as future occupants of an affordable housing project set to be complated in December at the Triangle Courtyard.
Triangle Courtyard, and a second affordable project called the Sunrise Apartments set to open in April of 2024, are both being funded by the state of California through Project Homekey, a $736 million state initiative that California leaders say gives local and regional communities funding to convert existing buildings to permanent or interim housing for people who are either homeless or at-risk of homelessness.
Osikafo said she believes that Project Turnkey was successful overall.
“We found that we were more successful at engaging individuals because we had a set location, and because they had access to food and shelter,” Osikafo said. “As a result, we saw an increased number of individuals take advantage of mental health, substance abuse or employment services.
"However, there were some that didn’t want to follow the rules and participate in the available programs and most of them voluntarily exited the program. The fact that we were able to provide temporary shelter to 386 homeless individuals that had high risk factors as it relates to COVID-19 is a success.”