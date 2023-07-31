A program at a former motel that provided shelter for nearly 400 of Kings County’s unhoused population during three years of operation, shut down on Monday.

The Holiday Lodge, located on the east side of Hanford off of Lacey Boulevard, was a former motel repurposed into temporary housing for unhoused people in Kings County under a California initiative known as Project Roomkey. According to the Kings County Human Services Agency, it permanently relocated 95 homeless individuals into permanent housing during its operation.

Under Project Roomkey, federal emergency funds were utilized to convert hotels like the Holiday Lodge and other existing buildings into temporary housing for homeless individuals. According to the state’s social services department, the purpose of the program was to give non-congregated shelter options to unhoused people to protect them and reduce impacts on health care providers.

