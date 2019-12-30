HANFORD — Hanford Police arrested two teenagers Friday after department officials said they shot at a car for gang-related purposes.
Just before 3 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of the 600 block of south Phillips Street in Hanford when they heard several gun shots nearby.
Moments later, police said a vehicle drove up and several occupants exited and told the officers they had just been shot at by subjects that were walking nearby as they passed them. Officers said the vehicle also had evidence that it had been struck by gun fire.
Officers, along with Kings County Major Crimes Task Force and Problem Oriented Policing units, immediately responded to the area of the shots and located two male subjects identified as 18-year-old Kevin Rost and a 17-year-old male juvenile walking away from the scene who were quickly detained.
Officials said the two subjects were identified as the suspects that had shot at the passing vehicle.
After further investigations, officers said a firearm was located nearby along with further evidence of the shooting. The shooting is believed to be gang related, they said.
Authorities said both subjects were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, accessory and gang charges. They were later booked at the Kings County Jail and Juvenile Center.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
