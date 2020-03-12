Teen found lying on Hanford Airport runway resists arrest

HANFORD — A deputy sustained a minor injury Monday during a scuffle with a teenager who was lying in the middle of the Hanford Airport runway, Kings County Sheriff’s Office said.
Around 11 p.m., a Kings County Sheriff’s Office volunteer pilot and flight deputy were landing the KCSO airplane, Sky King 1, at the Hanford Municipal Airport. As the plane landed, officials said it nearly struck a dark object on the runway, which could have caused serious damage to the air plane and its occupants.
After Sky King 1 landed, officials said the pilot turned the plane around to see what the object was and remove it from the runway. Upon contact, the object was determined to be a person lying face down on the runway.
The person was later discovered to be a 17-year-old juvenile, officials said.
You have free articles remaining.
The pilot contacted the Fresno-Yosemite Airport air traffic controller and had the Hanford Airport along with the surrounding air space closed. Law enforcement was contacted and within minutes personnel from Kings County Sheriff’s Office and Hanford Police Department arrived.
As deputies and officers approached the person lying down on the runway, they said he suddenly sat up and began scooting away from them. Law enforcement personal gave commands to the subject to stop, but said he refused to follow orders.
Deputies and officers attempted to place the subject into custody, however they said he resisted them by kicking at the officers while attempting to stand up and reaching toward his waist band. At one point, officials said the subject attempted to bite one of the deputies.
Sheriff’s officials said a deputy grabbed onto the subject’s arm as he reached towards his waist band area. In doing so, they said the deputy cut his hand on a folding knife that was in the open position concealed in the subject's waist band.
The 17-year-old was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody. Authorities said he was later transported to the hospital for evaluation and monitoring.
The deputy who cut his hand received several stiches and is expected to make a full recovery.