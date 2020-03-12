Teen found lying on Hanford Airport runway resists arrest

HANFORD — A deputy sustained a minor injury Monday during a scuffle with a teenager who was lying in the middle of the Hanford Airport runway, Kings County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 11 p.m., a Kings County Sheriff’s Office volunteer pilot and flight deputy were landing the KCSO airplane, Sky King 1, at the Hanford Municipal Airport. As the plane landed, officials said it nearly struck a dark object on the runway, which could have caused serious damage to the air plane and its occupants.

After Sky King 1 landed, officials said the pilot turned the plane around to see what the object was and remove it from the runway. Upon contact, the object was determined to be a person lying face down on the runway.

The person was later discovered to be a 17-year-old juvenile, officials said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pilot contacted the Fresno-Yosemite Airport air traffic controller and had the Hanford Airport along with the surrounding air space closed. Law enforcement was contacted and within minutes personnel from Kings County Sheriff’s Office and Hanford Police Department arrived.