Team Avila spreading signs of positivity throughout Kings County

HANFORD — Team Avila will be providing lawn signs to local residents that display messages of positivity by placing them in front yards throughout Kings County. With messages like “STRONGER TOGETHER,” “BE KIND, STAY SAFE” and “KINGS COUNTY STRONG,” the goal of this movement is to keep our community feeling connected and supported during these uncertain times.

Team Avila encourages anyone wanting to participate and show their support for the community, to contact them by text 559-707-3930 or direct message via Facebook @teamavilaatkellerwilliamsrealty to have a lawn sign delivered directly to their yard.

In a unique time when fear and anxiety are daily obstacles for many, the Spreading Signs of Positivity movement aims to lift our local community up and bring people together. Which is why it is Team Avila’s goal to give away as many signs as possible. The more signs distributed and displayed, the stronger and more united our community will become.

“We take pride in our community and will deliver signs until everyone that wants a sign, has a sign,” Mercedes Avila said in a release.

Team Avila uses the hashtag #kingscostrong and #lovelocal to connect with other local businesses through social media platforms. This encourages our community by showing that we are all in this together and there are people in our community supporting each other. Also tune into our Facebook page for more fun giveaways and donations surrounding the Signs of Positivity.