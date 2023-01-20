The Hanford Elementary School District will hold a teacher recruitment job fair on Saturday in the cafeteria at Hamilton Elementary School from 9 a.m. until noon.
"We like to have a local job fair here in the district and here in Hanford to meet candidates who are particularly interested in working for the Hanford Elementary School District, but also because we like to give folks in the community an opportunity to come interview," said Jaime Martinez, assistant superintendent for Hanford Elementary School District's human resources department. "We know that if you’re living in the community, or are a part of the surrounding community, chances are you’re invested in the community."
Teacher recruitment job fairs have been held in the past, but they were put on hold for a few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Martinez said that the school district is looking forward to meeting candidates face-to-face.
“First and foremost, we just want folks that love kids,” Martinez said. “The kids at Hanford Elementary mean a lot to everybody that works here, and they’re our customers. We want candidates who will put kids first and do everything they can to support them. That starts in the classroom, so that’s what we’re looking for."
Martinez encouraged new teachers to apply and cited the support and coaching provided to new teachers by the Hanford Elementary School District as one of the biggest benefits of working with the local district.
“When you’re a new teacher, one of the things that I think is important is that you have the support you need that makes sure that you’re successful,” Martinez said. “We have an abundant support system for new teachers that offers multiple ways to be supported in the classroom, to make sure those first two years, when you’re learning the job, you have all the support you need.”
While the job fair is prioritizing the hiring of fully credentialed teachers, Martinez mentioned that people just getting out of college and entering credential programs may be eligible for certain positions with the school district as an intern.
“There are opportunities,” Martinez said. “In today’s job market, there’s a shortage of teachers in our district and in districts throughout the state. We’re looking for some folks who are going through the intern route and some other non-traditional routes so that they’re working to get in the classroom.”
Candidates are encouraged to bring an updated resume to the event and pre-register for the job fair on Hanford Elementary School District’s website.
“Part of that [the pre-registration] is going online and filling out the application for EDJOIN,” Martinez said. “Like any application, there’s going to be a part of that that includes work history but also information credentially, education history, all the sorts of things that we need to begin the application process."
The EDJOIN application can be found on Hanford Elementary School District’s website. If a candidate is unable to attend the job fair Saturday, it will not be the only way to apply to the district.
“If for some reason someone’s not able to make it out to the job fair, I would still encourage applicants to go to EDJOIN, submit an application, and that’s another way we look for candidates going into the next school year,” Martinez said.