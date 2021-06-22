A mechanical failure led to the rupture of a 1.5 million-gallon water tank across the road West Hills College Lemoore, resulting in the death of a contractor and the injury of a city employee and has prompted the City to issue a state of emergency.
According to Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson, the contractor was trying to weld a new flange, on the tank at Well Site No.7 on Monday afternoon. The tank had about four to six feet of air inside of it at the top but had been vented. However, something inside the tank ignited, causing an explosion.
“When the tank ignited, the tank literally lifted off like a rocket,” Olson said. “So once the tank lifted off, the 1.5 million gallons of water created a tsunami.”
The contractor doing the welding was on a boom truck. Once the water burst out, the force was enough to carry the truck away until it rested and flipped over. CPR was attempted on the contractor by his colleagues, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. An employee with the City of Lemoore was also injured, but was released later that night.
Olson added that Wells 13 and 14 are connected to Well Site No.7. Due to the rupture, these wells and Site No.7 are all shut down. In response to the accident, Olson declared a state of emergency at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
“We know they’re probably experiencing some severely low water pressure issues, so I’m going to be asking everyone to conserve water,” Olson said. “I’m also going to be asking residents not to water their lawns for the next couple of days.”
I'm glad you're ok J.
