The Tachi-Yokut Tribe held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to unveil the newly-renovated Sequoia Inn, 1655 Mall Drive, Hanford. Tribal Chairman Leo Sisco and Tachi Palace General Manager Micheal Olujic had the honor of cutting the ribbon, along with other tribal council members and Sequoia Inn associates.
The Sequoia Inn was first opened in 1997 and was purchased by the Tachi-Yokut Tribe in 2005. It is located off CA-198, and is about 15 minutes north of Tachi Palace Casino Resort.
These improvements mark the first full renovation of the hotel since 2011. Each of the 56 rooms have been redecorated with fresh carpet, paint and new, stylish wood furniture. Flat screen 56-inch televisions, as well as state-of-the-art alarm clocks with USB charging ports have also been added to every room. Other in-room amenities include refrigerators, microwaves and coffee makers. Lighting has been added inside and outside of the property, and the front desk reception area has also been revamped.
“We are proud to celebrate the renewal of The Sequoia Inn,” said Tribal Chairman Sisco. “The timing of this reopening is perfect, as travel resumes, we know our patrons and other guests will thoroughly enjoy their stay at this beautiful property.”
The pet-friendly, non-smoking Sequoia Inn offers free parking, free internet, as well as complimentary coffee to all guests. The hotel also features an outdoor pool and spa, exercise room, conference room, and coin operated laundry facilities.
Sequoia Inn Details:
- 56 total guest rooms
- 26 king bed rooms (one handicapped accessible)
- 20 queen bed rooms (one handicapped accessible)
- 6 mini suites
- 2 balcony suites
For more information about The Sequoia Inn, visit thesequoiainn.com or call (559) 582-0338.
For Tachi Palace Casino Resort visit tachipalace.com or call (800) 942-6886.
