Tachi Palace rebrands to become Tachi Palace Casino Resort

LEMOORE – To reflect the property upgrades, recent expansions, and formation of an enterprise group, Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino has adopted a name change to Tachi Palace Casino Resort, announced Rojelio Morales, Director of Marketing.
Through its history, the Tachi-Yokut tribe, owners and operators of Tachi Palace, has invested significant dollars in the property as well as the community, making the hotel and casino a true asset to the area. This tradition continues into their 37th year of operations.
In November 2018 the Tachi-Yokut Tribe opened of an 88,350 square foot entertainment center featuring a state-of-the-art, movie theater including eight screens; 30-lane bowling alley; arcade home to the latest games; and 10-table billiards room. Earlier that year, they opened an 8,000 square-foot gas station and convenient store with 16 gas and diesel pumps, plus eight race high-octane pumps, and two electric charging stations. While located on the same property, these two entities initially operated independently from the hotel and casino and recently were merged to form an official enterprise group.
“By creating this enterprise group, we are better able to manage the entire property from a customer service, an maintenance aspect,” said Morales. “ By combining the offerings and amenities into one group, it became appropriate to change our name from Hotel and Casino to Casino Resort. Tachi Palace Casino Resort is truly a destination unto itself, offering our guests of all ages an amazing, resort experience.”
Last year also brought many upgrades to the property including the expansion of dining choices available at the casino. The Market Place at Pork Chop Hill Buffet now features touchless, made to order salads, customized Panini sandwiches, and popular specialty days, plus brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The property is also now home to PHO-Nominal Eats, an Asian-inspired restaurant that offers traditional, high-quality ethnic food in a casual setting.
In November the casino opened the HL Gaming Room, a high limit area remodeled to include more Premiere VIP Slot experiences. Players have dedicated slot technicians to assist with machine and payouts, plus HL branded specialty snacks and beverages. The room also includes four televisions featuring ongoing sports coverage. The casino also introduced a new, cutting-edge roulette table to the gaming floor, the first of its kind in any California casino.
Guests also have been taking advantage of the expanded outdoor entertainment area on the north lawn, near the resort pool, that was cemented into a 4,000 square foot space. Furthermore, more than 900 additional parking spaces were added for the convenience of visitors.
“At Tachi Palace, we never rest on our laurels,” said Morales. “We are always aiming to offer our guests an amazing experience and will continue to do so.”
For more information about Tachi Palace Casino Resort, visit tachipalace.com.