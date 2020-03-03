Tachi Palace rebrands to become Tachi Palace Casino Resort

LEMOORE – To reflect the property upgrades, recent expansions, and formation of an enterprise group, Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino has adopted a name change to Tachi Palace Casino Resort, announced Rojelio Morales, Director of Marketing.

Through its history, the Tachi-Yokut tribe, owners and operators of Tachi Palace, has invested significant dollars in the property as well as the community, making the hotel and casino a true asset to the area. This tradition continues into their 37th year of operations.

In November 2018 the Tachi-Yokut Tribe opened of an 88,350 square foot entertainment center featuring a state-of-the-art, movie theater including eight screens; 30-lane bowling alley; arcade home to the latest games; and 10-table billiards room. Earlier that year, they opened an 8,000 square-foot gas station and convenient store with 16 gas and diesel pumps, plus eight race high-octane pumps, and two electric charging stations. While located on the same property, these two entities initially operated independently from the hotel and casino and recently were merged to form an official enterprise group.