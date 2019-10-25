Tachi Palace Hotel and Cassino opens The market Place at Pork Chop Hill Buffet

LEMOORE – The Tachi Yokut Tribe and Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino are proud to announce the official opening of The Market Place at Pork Chop Hill Buffet on Friday, October 25 at 11 a.m.
The new buffet will feature touchless, made to order salads with protein choices based on the day’s theme such as shrimp on seafood day. Customized Panini sandwiches will be available along with Pork Chop Hill favorites like fried chicken, BBQ ribs, and specialty days - South of the Border Mexican Food Night, Seafood Fridays with crab legs and the popular brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
“Our talented Chef Cesar is passionate about every item prepared for our guests and this new dining experience truly showcases that,” said Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino Marketing Director Rojelio Morales. “This is an exciting time at Tachi Palace with the recent opening of PHO-Nominal Eats and property improvements including the upcoming unveiling of a new high-limit room and renovated hotel rooms, among other surprises.”
The reimagined buffet is located on the third floor of the Casino of the Moon and will be open for lunch Monday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Brunch Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Dinner Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The buffet is closed daily from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and all day Tuesday and Wednesday.
Buffet prices are as follows: Lunch - $14.99 adults, $7.99 children; Brunch $19.99 adults, $9.99 children; Dinner $19.99 adults, $9.99 children, except Fridays which is $$22.99 adults, $11.99 children. Child prices are for kids ages 5 - 12 years old. Children under four eat free when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors 55 and older can receive $2 off any meal. Active military and first responders (with proper ID) receive 10% off. Premiere Club Members receive discounts ranging from 5 - 40% depending on level.
The award-winning Marketplace at Pork Chop Hill is one of seven dining options at Tachi Palace including the recent opening of PHO-Nominal Eats, Coyote Grille, The Coffee Stop, RezDogs, Pizza Hut Express, and Red Tail Hawk Stop.
Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is home to 2,000 gaming machines, 24 table games, 7 poker tables, 255 guest rooms, a spa, and 6,000 square feet of meeting space, employing more than 1,200 people. The property also features an 88,350 square foot entertainment center with movie theaters, a bowling alley, billiards room, arcade and concourse, bar and concessions.
Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is located at 17225 Jersey Ave, Lemoore, California. For more information visit tachipalace.com.
