LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is proud to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California for a back-to-school backpack drive. For the month of July, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Tachi Palace will be accepting new backpacks, with the tags still on, that will be donated to local children in need.
“We are so grateful for what Tachi Palace does for our youth and community and are thankful for their partnership,” said Diane Phakonekham, Executive Director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central California. “Last year we had over 1,000 children on the waiting list that desperately needed a backpack and school supplies. Tachi Palace came through to ensure that every child received one, and they are on board to make sure this happens again this year.”
In addition to assisting area youth, Premiere Club Card Members who donate a new school size backpack will receive $20 in Tachi Cash.
For more information contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California, (559) 268-2447 or Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino, (559) 924-7751.
ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF CENTRAL CALIFORNIA:
For more than 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, professionally supported matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 18. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people. Help children in our community who need and deserve mentors build self-confidence and realize their potential by volunteering or donating today. https://www.bigs.org/index.html
