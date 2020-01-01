Tachi Palace Community breakfast raises money for Refuge Armona

LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino recently hosted its December community breakfast and presented a check for $4,590 to Refuge Armona, a non-profit dedicated to providing a safe place for youth to spend time off the streets and receive mentorship as they navigate through life’s challenges as teenagers.
More than 400 people attended the breakfast, raising a total of $2,295 at the door. Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribe matched the amount for a total donation of $4,590. Tachi Palace Assistant General Manager Bill Davis and Marketing Director Rojelio Morales presented the check to Refuge Armona Co-Founder Alyssa Haley.
“We are so grateful for the generosity of Tachi in supporting Refuge Armona,” said Haley. “These funds will go directly toward opening the doors of the community center, Refuge House, a safe place for Armona’s youth.”
The next community breakfast will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 and will benefit Fresno Police Chaplaincy Resiliency Center. Attendees are encouraged to make a minimum donation of $5 to attend the breakfast. Tachi Palace hosts a monthly community breakfast that features a breakfast buffet, informative community news and business networking, as well as raffle prizes. All contributions benefit a featured organization. For more information, visit tachipalace.com.
About Refuge Armona
Founded in 2014, Refuge Armona first began serving Armona’s youth by opening up the middle school gym two times a month for students to spend time with friends and participate in activities. Since then, the organization has grown to serving more than 150 students each week. The non-profit’s vision has grown to purchasing a home that will be open daily. Refuge Armona is dedicated to providing a safe place for youth to spend time after school, receive homework help, and gain mentorship through caring adult volunteers. www.refugearmona.org
