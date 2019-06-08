Tachi Palace community breakfast raises money for Reestablishing Stratford

LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino recently hosted its monthly community breakfast and presented a check for $5,760 to Reestablishing Stratford, a non-profit organization dedicated to identifying, developing, providing events, services, and resources beneficial to Stratford residents and the community.
More than 520 people attended the fundraising breakfast. A total of $2,880 was raised at the door and Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribe matched the amount bringing the grand total of the donation to $5,760. Interim Marketing Director Rojelio Morales was on hand to present the check to Pastor Ray Avina, President of Reestablishing Stratford.
“Reestablishing Stratford was created to improve the city of Stratford for the residents and their families. Future plans for the City include bringing in a Family Dollar store and restoring the local park,” said Avina. “These funds will be a huge help with our efforts.”
Along with members of the community, CASA of Kings County Board Members and Links for Life Group were also in attendance. The next community breakfast will be held on Friday, June 28th, and benefits the American Legion Post 100.
Tachi Palace hosts a monthly community breakfast that features a breakfast buffet, informative community news and business networking, as well as raffle prizes. Attendees are encouraged to make a minimum donation of $5 to attend the breakfast. All contributions benefit a featured organization. For more information, visit tachipalace.com.
