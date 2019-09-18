Tachi Palace community breakfast raises money for Central Union School District

LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino recently hosted its monthly community breakfast and presented a check for $6,430 to the Central Union School District (CUSD), which includes four schools in and around Lemoore.
All four schools have been honored as California Distinguished schools, two of them being National Blue Ribbon Schools. In addition to a quality education, CUSD offers sports, counseling services, special education services, speech therapy, state preschool, a family resource center, music, art and a variety of extra curricular activities.
A total of $3,215 was raised at the door and Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribe matched the amount bringing the grand total of the donation to $6,430. Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribal Chairman Mr. Leo Sisco, Vice Chairman Robert Jeff and Marketing Director Rojelio Morales were on hand to present the check to Central Union Principal Anne Gonzalez and Stratford Principal Christina Gonzalez.
You have free articles remaining.
“We appreciate the support so much,” said Christina Gonzalez. “What Tachi Palace and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribe have done for us over the years has meant so much. You all are amazing!”
More than 675 people attended the fundraising breakfast. Members of the community, 3rd, 4th and 5th graders from the Central Union School District, along with members of the Hanford and Lemoore law enforcement and members of Links for Life Group were also in attendance. The next community breakfast will be held on Friday, September 27, and will benefit United Health Centers.
Tachi Palace hosts a monthly community breakfast that features a breakfast buffet, informative community news and business networking, as well as raffle prizes. Attendees are encouraged to make a minimum donation of $5 to attend the breakfast. All contributions benefit a featured organization. For more information, visit tachipalace.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.