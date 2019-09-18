{{featured_button_text}}
Tachi Palace community breakfast raises money for Central Union School District

Left to Right: Tribal Vice Chairman Robert Jeff, CU Principal Anne Gonzalez, Stratford Principal Christina Gonzalez,  Chairman Leo Sisco and Marketing Director  Rojelio Morales at Tachi Palace community breakfast.

 CONTRIBUTED

LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino recently hosted its monthly community breakfast and presented a check for $6,430 to the Central Union School District (CUSD), which includes four schools in and around Lemoore.

All four schools have been honored as California Distinguished schools, two of them being National Blue Ribbon Schools. In addition to a quality education, CUSD offers sports, counseling services, special education services, speech therapy, state preschool, a family resource center, music, art and a variety of extra curricular activities.

A total of $3,215 was raised at the door and Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribe matched the amount bringing the grand total of the donation to $6,430. Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribal Chairman Mr. Leo Sisco, Vice Chairman Robert Jeff and Marketing Director Rojelio Morales were on hand to present the check to Central Union Principal Anne Gonzalez and Stratford Principal Christina Gonzalez.

“We appreciate the support so much,” said Christina Gonzalez. “What Tachi Palace and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribe have done for us over the years has meant so much. You all are amazing!”

More than 675 people attended the fundraising breakfast. Members of the community, 3rd, 4th and 5th graders from the Central Union School District, along with members of the Hanford and Lemoore law enforcement and members of Links for Life Group were also in attendance. The next community breakfast will be held on Friday, September 27, and will benefit United Health Centers.

Tachi Palace hosts a monthly community breakfast that features a breakfast buffet, informative community news and business networking, as well as raffle prizes. Attendees are encouraged to make a minimum donation of $5 to attend the breakfast. All contributions benefit a featured organization. For more information, visit tachipalace.com.

