Tachi Palace community breakfast raise money for Fresno Police Chaplaincy Resiliency Center

LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino recently hosted its monthly community breakfast and presented a check for $3,910 to Fresno Police Chaplaincy Resiliency Center, an organization that provides early intervention to meet the needs of children and youth who have been impacted by emotional trauma.
More than 300 people attended the breakfast, raising a total of $1,955 at the door. Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribe matched the amount for a total donation of $3,910. Rodney Lowery, Resiliency Center Executive Director was on hand to accept the check.
You have free articles remaining.
“The Resiliency Center of the Fresno Police Chaplaincy reaches out to kids who have been impacted by trauma, providing mental health services to them and their families,” said Lowery. “This early intervention brings healing and help for the most vulnerable in our community. The Resiliency Center is grateful to Tachi Palace for supporting the work we do to make a difference for hurting kids.”
The next community breakfast will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 and will benefit Bridge2College. Attendees are encouraged to make a minimum donation of $5 to attend the breakfast. Tachi Palace hosts a monthly community breakfast that features a breakfast buffet, informative community news and business networking, as well as raffle prizes. All contributions benefit a featured organization. For more information, visit tachipalace.com.
About Fresno Police Chaplaincy Resiliency Center
Fresno Police Chaplaincy Resiliency Center is an organization that provides early intervention to meet the needs of children and youth who have been impacted by emotional trauma. step into crisis to offer hope and healing when those in our community need it most. Services offered include assessment, counseling, life skills, mentoring, and positive opportunities. For more information visit online: fresnopdchaplaincy.org/resiliency-center