Tachi Palace community breakfast raise money for Fresno Police Chaplaincy Resiliency Center

LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino recently hosted its monthly community breakfast and presented a check for $3,910 to Fresno Police Chaplaincy Resiliency Center, an organization that provides early intervention to meet the needs of children and youth who have been impacted by emotional trauma.

More than 300 people attended the breakfast, raising a total of $1,955 at the door. Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribe matched the amount for a total donation of $3,910. Rodney Lowery, Resiliency Center Executive Director was on hand to accept the check.

“The Resiliency Center of the Fresno Police Chaplaincy reaches out to kids who have been impacted by trauma, providing mental health services to them and their families,” said Lowery. “This early intervention brings healing and help for the most vulnerable in our community. The Resiliency Center is grateful to Tachi Palace for supporting the work we do to make a difference for hurting kids.”