Tachi Palace Casino Resort announces temporary closure due to COVID-19

LEMOORE — Determined to prioritize the health and wellness of its guests and staff amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Tachi Palace Casino Resort announced the decision to suspend all gaming operations effective Friday, March 20, at 11 p.m. to assist public efforts to reduce exposure to the virus.

While the resort said it has experienced no reported cases of COVID-19, its owners and manager said they have been taking a host of precautionary measures to mitigate any potential spread of the virus. Resort officials said they will continue to follow directives from the Centers for Disease Control and local public health authorities and will make additional adjustments to its policies as needed in the future.

