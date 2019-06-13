Tachi Palace Annual Charity Golf Tournament raises money for CASA of Kings County

LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino recently presented CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Kings County a check for $37,856 with funds raised at its 17th Annual Charity Golf Tournament.
The annual charity golf tournament was held at the Kings Country Club in Hanford and drew 40 teams, on a gorgeous Monday in May. Players included Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino vendors and local community members including Kings County District 4 Supervisor Craig Pendersen. They enjoyed a variety of food and beverage samples from local vendors including The Rolling Cone, Fugazzi’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Tachi Palace Food and Beverage. The day of golf concluded with an awards banquet.
CASA of Kings County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to advocate for children and youth in the foster care system in Kings County. CASA volunteer advocates give a voice to kids in foster care so they have the best opportunity for a healthy and successful future.
“CASA provides a much needed service to the youth in foster care,” said Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino Interim Marketing Director Rojelio Morales. “We are proud to help them achieve their goals as they continue to be a trusting advocate for so many children.”
Nathan Lee, Executive Director of CASA of Kings County was on hand at the recent Tachi Palace Community Breakfast to receive the big check, in the amount of $37,856.72.
“We are so grateful to be the beneficiary of the annual golf tournament! The money raised will help us achieve our three-year goal of recruiting, training and supporting 75 volunteers to advocate for 120 children in the foster care system in Kings County,” said Lee. “ The generosity of Tachi Palace means these children will have the best opportunity for a healthy and successful future because a caring community member served as their advocate.”
Lee went on to say, “We continue to be impressed with the dedication Tachi Palace shows in support of the community, particularly when it comes to meeting the needs of children and youth. Kings County and the entire region is blessed because of all the support they provide.”
For more information, visit tachipalace.com.
