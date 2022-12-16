SWOT satellite 2.jpg

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft to orbit Friday, Dec. 16 at 3:46 a.m.

NASA and SpaceX officials confirmed Friday morning that SWOT has successfully made contact with ground stations on Earth after its successful launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday at 3:46 a.m. 

Several minutes after SpaceX's Falcon 9 vehicle lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4-E into the dark skies carrying to orbit the SUV-sized Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite, the agency posted to Twitter, "Deployment of SWOT confirmed."

On Earth, residents in surrounding areas were greeted in the early hours of the morning by a sudden bang as SpaceX's first stage reusable booster re-entered Earth's atmosphere eight minutes post-launch and landed on an autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

An artist’s concept of the SWOT spacecraft. The SWOT mission will measure the height of the world’s ocean, rivers, and lakes, helping scientists to measure how fresh and saltwater bodies change over time.

