HANFORD — The Central Valley Regional SWAT Team partnered up with Target and the community to “Stuff the SWAT Truck” this past weekend.
Saturday, law enforcement officers were in the Target parking lot ready to stuff their big SWAT truck with toys, food and clothing items.
The one-day event is organized with the goal to put food on the table and presents under the tree for children in need in the area.
Last year’s efforts touched the lives of over 550 children, officials said.
If you know a family in need, contact Hanford Police Det. Ryan Tomey at rtomey@cityofhanfordca.com.
