LEMOORE — Two men who were arrested Tuesday for burglary and possession of stolen property have now been linked to multiple burglaries in the city of Lemoore, police department officials said.
On Tuesday, Lemoore patrol officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Lazo Court regarding a suspicious white van driving slowly through the neighborhood, which is a new subdivision with new homes and homes that are under construction.
When the officers located the van, they said they attempted to make an enforcement stop, but the van fled from the officers.
After a short pursuit, police said the van pulled over and officers were able to arrest two subjects from the van. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Guillermo Aguilar and the passenger was identified as 42-year-old Jesus Gonzalez, both from Fresno.
Officers said they saw multiple home appliances in the van that appeared to be new. During the investigation, officers spoke with the management of the construction site, who reported that the home was broken into and the stove was stolen.
Later on in the day, officials said another manager from a different subdivision reported burglaries to two of their homes, which were also under construction.
You have free articles remaining.
A search warrant was issued for the van and the search revealed the stolen appliances from the reported burglaries. Police said the appliances located were new and some were still inside their original packages.
Authorities said both Aguilar and Gonzalez were subsequently transported and booked at the Kings County Jail on suspicion of two counts of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, evading a peace officer and possession of stolen property. Both of their bails were set at $175,000.
During the investigation of the multiple burglaries, it was discovered that the suspects were using a white 2005 Ford Econoline van that is missing a rear passenger hub cap and has an LED light affixed to the front grille. This van has windows to the rear of the cargo area. Police said they were also driving and using a gold 2001 Acura MDX SUV to transport the stolen property.
The Lemoore Police Department is still investigating the reported burglaries, which occurred in new subdivisions. Officials said the property that is commonly reported as stolen in these cases are stoves, ranges, refrigerators, A/C and heating parts, microwaves and ovens, among other appliances.
LPD detectives said they have been able to tie Aguilar and Gonzalez to five burglaries starting in October 2019. Detectives said they believe there may be other unreported burglaries within the city of Lemoore and/or other new subdivisions in neighboring cities.
If you have or need any information regarding these burglaries, call Detective Corporal Osvaldo Maldonado at (559) 924-9574.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.