While investigating a fire that occurred at the Taoist Temple Museum on May 13, detectives were able to obtain video surveillance where a female can be seen sitting on the steps of the building smoking, authorities said, adding that the female appears to set items of clothing on fire.
Detectives, with the help from officers assigned to the HART Team (Homeless Assistance and Resource Team) spoke with transients that frequented the area and were able to identify the female as 37-year-old Maxine Montenegro, authorities said.
Felony charges of arson were submitted to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
More information to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Such a tragedy for this to happen to such a historical part of our Hanford History and I hope the people of our community step up to help to restore this priceless treasure.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.