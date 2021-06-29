Maxine Montenegro

Maxine Montenegro

While investigating a fire that occurred at the Taoist Temple Museum on May 13, detectives were able to obtain video surveillance where a female can be seen sitting on the steps of the building smoking, authorities said, adding that the female appears to set items of clothing on fire.

Detectives, with the help from officers assigned to the HART Team (Homeless Assistance and Resource Team) spoke with transients that frequented the area and were able to identify the female as 37-year-old Maxine Montenegro, authorities said. 

Felony charges of arson were submitted to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.  

More information to come. 

