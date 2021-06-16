A man is in custody after a lengthy chase in which the suspect may have been trying to end his life, according to police.
On Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., 44-year-old Warren Ensign of the Tule Reservation contacted Tule Reservation Police and allegedly said he wanted them to shoot him and would not comply with requests to show his hands, if he was asked to.
Ensign led reservation police on a chase throughout the Tule River Reservation in Porterville. During the pursuit, he hit a Tulare County Sheriff’s unit causing minor damage to the patrol car, according to police.
Ensign then allegedly targeted a parked reservation police truck, with the chief of the Department of Public Safety inside and drove head on into it at a high rate of speed.
The chief of the Department of Public Safety was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
Ensign was tased and taken into custody by a TCSO deputy. He was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center to be medically cleared, before being booked at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility for attempted murder of a peace officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.