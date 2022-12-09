swot-hero-v5-01-cover_71xYBGB.2e16d0ba.fill-1800x775-c10.jpg

The SUV-size SWOT satellite will help researchers understand how much water flows into and out of Earth’s freshwater bodies and will provide insight into the ocean’s role in how climate change unfolds.

 Contributed, NASA

Scientists around the world soon will have access to high-definition views of most of Earth's surface water, finer details of its topography, and data that show how inland waters and oceans change over time.

The long-awaited launch of NASA's Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled for liftoff at 3:46 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, from Space Launch Complex 4-East, the space agency reported Wednesday.

The SUV-sized instrument will be carried into orbit via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, a two-stage vehicle whose reusable booster is designed to return back to Earth's atmosphere for reuse in future missions. 

120822 SWOT launch

The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft is moved into a transport container inside the Astrotech facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Nov. 18. The satellite is scheduled to launch via a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday, Dec. 15 from Space Launch Complex 4-East.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

Recommended for you