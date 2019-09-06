LEMOORE — It’s safe to say that surfers visiting Lemoore from all around the world this month won’t be “board.”
The 2019 Surf Ranch Freshwater Pro is scheduled from Friday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Sept. 21.
The weekend-long World Surf League Championship showdown will feature two days and nights of music, food and — of course — performances by some of the world’s best surfers.
From 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, hundreds of surfers and surf fans from around the globe will venture to the Kelly Slater Wave Company’s Surf Ranch, a secluded hideaway for those looking to hang ten at the world’s premier inland surfing spot.
Kelly Slater, an 11-time world champion who is widely regarded as the greatest surfer of all time, opened the Ranch in 2017.
Throughout the weekend, surfers in the men’s and women’s divisions will vie for the top spots in competition with intermittent breaks for DJ sets, a rising tide event and a happy hour.
The Women’s and Men’s finals are scheduled for 1:20 Saturday, followed by an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. The weekend will close out with a performance by The Raconteurs at 6:45.
The Raconteurs, featuring Jack White of the White Stripes, recently released the album, “Help Us Stranger” after a decade-long recording hiatus. The band has two certified Gold albums and has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, winning one, as well as earning nominations at the MTV Europe Music Awards, the Brits Awards, the Country Music Awards and winning Mojo Magazine’s Album of the Year in 2006.
New to the surf competition this year is the Grom Zone. Groms – surf lingo for children – will have a chance to play beach games, get surf lessons and participate in arts and crafts and sandcastle-building contests throughout the day Saturday.
Tickets range from $55 for general admission to more than $5,000 for full VIP treatment. Children 10 and under are admitted free with ticketholders. Onsite day parking as well as RV camping passes are available. Others can take the shuttle from the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino.
Visit https://www.wslfreshwaterpro.com/ for tickets and more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.