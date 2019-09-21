LEMOORE — California Surfing Day was observed with great fervor in Lemoore as the Freshwater Pro continued Friday.
International crowds came to an unsuspecting patch of land hidden among farms and homes outside of Lemoore to watch the best surfers in the world compete in the World Surf League's (WSL) Freshwater Pro.
“It’s really weird. There’s beautiful almond trees and fruit trees and suddenly, ‘Oh. There’s the surf thing,’” said Mark Nakada.
A surf enthusiast from Salt Lake City, Nakada visits the beaches of California often to surf, he said, but Friday marked Nakada’s first visit to the Lemoore Surf Ranch.
“I follow it peripherally but it’s great to get a chance to see everybody close up in a different kind of format than you see at the ocean, so it’s just great,” he said.
He said that he’d “one day” like to surf the 600-yard-long machine-made waves of the Surf Ranch.
The surreality of the Surf Ranch, which features the wave pool, a man-made lake and beaches, multiple cabins and other amenities, being tucked away in the midst of the San Joaquin Valley agricultural hub was not lost on many of the surfers in attendance.
“I’ve driven by [Lemoore] on the 5. But even then, you can’t quite see it,” said Santa Cruz-based surfer Peter Mel during an on-site interview that was simulcast on the dozens of screens that dotted the Surf Ranch’s walls, billboards and anywhere else a screen would fit to make sure that no one in attendance missed a second of the action.
That surfing action is exactly what enticed Grant Bridge to make the long journey from Sydney, Australia.
"I'm looking forward to it seeing how it works and what it's about," Bridge said on the shuttle from the parking lot at the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino to the ranch itself.
You have free articles remaining.
Kevin McDonald and his wife drove up to the Surf Ranch Thursday night from the Los Angeles area to enjoy the surf performances. While Friday was day two of the event, the ranch was not open to the public on Thursday.
“It’s like another world. We’re in the middle of the Valley surrounded by farms. The first couple of hours took a while just to have it register. When the machine starts moving — it’s mind-blowing, just how they were able to engineer this thing,” McDonald said. “To see it on TV doesn’t do it half the justice of seeing it in person.”
McDonald added that the act of watching a World Surf League event at the ranch as compared to at the beach was a totally different experience. In addition to being physically closer to the water and the surfers at the ranch, there’s more action, as each surfer is guaranteed to get a perfect machine-made wave on every outing.
These invariable waves were touched on by Australian surfer Nikki Van Dijk during a simulcast interview.
“It’s more of a controlled environment and as athletes, we’re control freaks,” she said.
The Freshwater Pro continues today.
The Freshwater Pro will be broadcast live on www.WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app.
Tickets are still available for the Saturday competition, which includes a free-with-admission concert by the Raconteurs at 7 p.m.
“Jack [White] hasn’t toured at all in a long time — in terms of this band — so it’ll be really fun,” Nakada said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.