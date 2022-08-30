The Kings County Department of Behavioral Health is hard at work to provide for the behavioral and mental health needs of Kings County Residents. Among the services already offered are hotlines for psychiatric crisis, substance use disorder, and access to the National Suicide Prevention hotline.
According to their website's mission statement, the department promotes, supports and invests in the wellness and recovery of individuals living in the county by "creating opportunities to contribute, learn, work, and find hope in each day".
In order to ensure continued service to the county and its surrounding communities, the department reached out to the Kings County Board of Supervisors to retroactively extend their involvement with an organization called Inspiring Pathways, Inc., located in Hanford.
The Board of Supervisors approved the extension.
According to Katie Arnst, Deputy Director of Clinical Operations, Inspiring Pathways is a short-term residential therapeutic program (STRTP) providing services, supports, and treatments for children.
Some of the services run for six months, providing 24-hour care to at-risk youth. The organization also serves up to six pregnant and/or parenting females and their infants at a time.
Inspiring Pathways has operated in Kings County as a group home and began collaborating with the department in 2019 after receiving licensure from the California Department of Social Services.
Inspiring Pathways is responsible for providing ongoing individualized mental health care to each youth residing in their treatment program. Inspiring Pathways isn't the only county partner; the county department also works with Aspiranet, JDT Consultants, and Mental Health Systems to provide additional outpatient services.
Inspiring Pathways CEO Shannon Blanchard was not available for comment.
While the state social services department oversees Inspiring Pathways' entire operation, Kings County oversees the mental health treatment services provided to the residents such as psychiatric treatment.
As an added boon to Kings County's crusade to provide mental health assistance, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to adopt a request from the behavioral health department to adopt September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
For more information about county mental health services and Inspiring Pathways, Inc. contact Lisa D. Lewis, PhD, UnChong Parry, or Katie Arnst at the Kings County Behavioral Health Department at 559-852-2444.