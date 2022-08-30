Behavioral Health
The Kings Behavioral Health building on West Lacey Boulevard in Hanford on Tuesday afternoon.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

The Kings County Department of Behavioral Health is hard at work to provide for the behavioral and mental health needs of Kings County Residents.  Among the services already offered are hotlines for psychiatric crisis, substance use disorder, and access to the National Suicide Prevention hotline.

According to their website's mission statement, the department promotes, supports and invests in the wellness and recovery of individuals living in the county by "creating opportunities to contribute, learn, work, and find hope in each day".

In order to ensure continued service to the county and its surrounding communities, the department reached out to the Kings County Board of Supervisors to retroactively extend their involvement with an organization called Inspiring Pathways, Inc., located in Hanford.

