The Kings County Board of Supervisors approved a request Tuesday from county Fire Chief Bill Lynch to add two full-time fire captains to the department.

"This will be a promotion for two lucky people in our department," Lynch told the board.

Lynch explained the need for the promotions, saying there are two county fire stations that have needed captains since 2015. While the department has plenty of fire apparatus engineers, they need supervising leadership, he said.

