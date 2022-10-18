The Kings County Board of Supervisors approved a request Tuesday from county Fire Chief Bill Lynch to add two full-time fire captains to the department.
"This will be a promotion for two lucky people in our department," Lynch told the board.
Lynch explained the need for the promotions, saying there are two county fire stations that have needed captains since 2015. While the department has plenty of fire apparatus engineers, they need supervising leadership, he said.
Supervisor Keith Fagundes motioned the board approve the request; his motion was seconded by Supervisor Doug Verboon. The board unanimously approved the request
The Behavioral Health Department approached the board to get clearance for a change in the electronic health records system. The department is moving from a system called Anasazi to a newer, more comprehensive system called SmartCare.
Kings County is one of 23 counties throughout California making the change to create consistency in tracking patient records across the state. The goal is to make it easier for medical and mental health providers to access patient records without having to start new files.
According to BHD Quality Assurance Manager Christi Lupkes, the transitional process will take roughly seven years from design in 2022 to track sustainability between 2027-2029.
"There is no impact to the general fund," Lupkes said. "The allocation for this [conversion] will be $4,732,683."
The funding will come from the California Mental Health Services Act Innovation Funds during the first five years (2022-2027) and Mental Health Services Act Capital Facilities and Technology funds for the remaining two years (2027-2029).
The board unanimously approved the conversion.
The last agenda item was an information technology request to change to a new security system.
The County is currently operating with a Honeywell Access Control system and it was recommended to move to a new digital monitoring system provided by Valley Security and Alarm.
"[The new system] can expand much more than the old system," said John Devlin, Kings County chief information officer. "We have all these new buildings coming online; they're going to have security needs and this will allow it to all be tied into one system instead of having separate systems everywhere."
Devlin explained the project was included in the 2022-23 budget for $308,275 which was adopted by the board on Tuesday, Aug. 9. A similar digital monitoring system was already installed in the Sheriff's Operations Building.
The board unanimously approved Devlin's request. The new system will provide Kings County with a "more robust administration software as well as the ability to upgrade for the future," Devlin said.