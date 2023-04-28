In honor of National Raisin Day, Sun-Maid celebrated its Annual Day of Imagination Friday, hosting an event for its employees and family members.
This year Sun-Maid partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central California to celebrate and host over 50 local families within the foundation.
The Sun-Maid Growers of California facility is located in Kingsburg.
“Every year we host this event for our amazing staff and employees to celebrate the company as a whole and to say thank you for a job well done,” said Steve Loftus, president and COO of Sun-Maid.
The heart of the event was the partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, where 9-year-old Andrew comes into the picture.
Last month, Sun-Maid fulfilled Andrew’s wish, which was to go on a trip to Hawaii with his family. During the event Loftus presented him with the title of “Chief of Courage” — making Andrew an official honorary member of the Sun-Maid family.
Andrew was recognized on stage during the event, where Loftus personally handed him the certificate of honorary employee status.
“Andrew has shown extraordinary courage in the face of adversity, fearlessly meeting every day and every challenge,” said Loftus. “He exemplifies what it means to be not just brave, but kind and loving, even when things are difficult. Andrew is an inspiration to everyone here at Sun-Maid.”
Throughout the event children could be seen playing with water balloons, enjoying the large bubble machines, or simply relaxing and enjoying the various taco stands.
Diversity was a big part of this year's celebration, with special performances by a variety of different cultural groups like Bollywood dancers, mariachi bands with folklorico dancers, Cambodian drummers, and African drum demonstrations.
“This year, we chose Day of Imagination to recognize the diverse cultures represented at Sun-Maid and to bring us together in a spirit of unity and diversity,” said Loftus.
The festival was filled with employees and families enjoying their time out in the sun. Those in attendance could participate in various activities such as signing up for the Mario Kart Tournament, feeding animals at the petting zoo, or walking through the Multicultural Exhibit.
Employees also got to participate in the “Amazin' Raisin Taco Showdown,” which challenged groups of employees to explore and present ways they can celebrate various cultures through a unique taco experience while incorporating raisins.
According to officials, celebrity chef Duff Goldman will join the challenge through Sun-Maid's social media platform by sharing 24 hours of raisin-filled recipes.