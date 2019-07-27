HANFORD — The Central Valley heat is expected to reach it its hottest point of this summer — so far — over the weekend, prompting city officials to take precautions.
The city of Hanford will open a Community Cooling Center for the first times this summer on Saturday and Sunday due to excessive heat predictions.
The cooling center will be open from 1-8 p.m. and is located at the Longfield Center, 560 S. Douty St.
The National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley Hanford office has issued an excessive heat watch with temperature predictions of 104 degrees on Saturday and 107 degrees on Sunday.
Meteorologist Carlos Molina said temperatures will remain in the triple digits going into next week, with the hottest air over California on Sunday. However, he said a weather pattern change will occur around Tuesday when winds from the west pick up and push into the Valley.
He said this will cause a bit of a cool down, bringing temperatures closer to 99 degrees for the end of next week.
Excluding this weekend, Molina said temperatures have been pretty close to normal for this time of year.
According to a media release from Scott Borgioli, chief meteorologist at Visalia-based WeatherAg, Hanford has already experienced 12 days of 100 degrees or more this year. Last year, he said Hanford experienced over 50 triple-digit days.
Prolonged exposure to heat can pose a health risk to children, seniors, those who work outdoors and people with health problems or respiratory ailments like asthma. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said heat-related illnesses, which occur when the body is not able to properly cool itself, are preventable.
Officials advise all citizens to take the following precautions to avoid heat-related illness:
- Drink plenty of water or other non-alcohol or non-caffeinated drinks
- Stay out of direct sunlight if possible.
- Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day.
- Children, seniors and anyone with health problems should stay in the coolest available place, which is not necessarily indoors.
- Never leave children unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows down.
- Children and the elderly should be monitored for signs of heat related stress and illness and officials said to seek emergency medical assistance if needed.
Hot weather safety tips for pets from the ASPCA:
- Give them plenty of fresh, clean water.
- Make sure they have a shady place to get out of the sun and don’t let them linger on hot asphalt.
- Know the symptoms of overheating in pets (excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart rate, drooling weakness, vomiting).
- Animals with flat faces are more susceptible to heat stroke since they cannot pant as effectively. These pets, along with the older pets, overweight pets, and those with heart or lung diseases should be kept cool in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.
- Never leave animals unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows down.
