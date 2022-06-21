In a first-of-its-kind partnership for Hanford, the city's Parks and Community Services Department is partnering with the elementary school district to offer students a summer camp program that includes both park field trips and indoor study.
"This program focuses on both academic and creative activities to fully engage the 40 students enrolled," said Brad Albert, city parks and community services director.
Jill Rubalcava is representing the school district in the partnership, which will utilize Coe Park and Lincoln Elementary School facilities.
The summer camp runs Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to the flyer, and has a series of nine sessions running through the first week of August, with some vacancies in weeks six and seven. To register visit the Hanford parks and recreation website or call 559-585-2525. Cost per session is $100.
"Students are dropped off at Coe park, were they enjoy breakfast before walking to Lincoln Elementary school on S. Harris Street for half-a-day of STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] activities," said Albert.
"They'll have lunch around noon and then move back over to Coe Park for the recreational portion of the day. We have arts and crafts, games, field trips and the splash pad to enjoy."
In addition, there have been demonstrations from the local police and fire departments to go along with the multitude of activities for the students attending camp, according to Albert.
In a separate part of the partnership, on specific days starting at 1:30 p.m., students in the district's summer school programs can enjoy a field trip that focuses on teaching exercise and play.
"The students from first to sixth grade are led through a workout session that I actually teach at the recently opened Fitness Court, with the help of a fitness ambassador," Albert said. "Then they are taken to play disc golf by the Kings County Disc Golf Club, whose members have generously volunteered their time to teach these students how to play the sport. We finish their trip with a visit to the splash pad in Hidden Valley Park," said Albert.
"We saw about 200 students last week ranging from first to sixth grade and each time we see a different group of kids. In total we will have held 12 sessions by the end of the month," Albert said.
"I have hopes that we can continue this program and encourage kids to be more active, to exercise and to get creative," Albert continued. "I'd like to see a STEM lab in the Coe Park building in the future. Somewhere we can have field trips and a place teachers can be educated on how best to teach STEM in their classrooms."