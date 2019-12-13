HANFORD — The Central Valley Regional SWAT Team is teaming up with Target for their 11th annual “Stuff the SWAT Truck” event.
This is a one day event with the goal to put food on the table and presents under the tree for children in need in the area. Last year’s efforts touched the lives of over 550 children.
Members are requesting any non-perishable food items, toys or clothing.
The SWAT truck will be in the Hanford Target parking lot, 140 N. 12th Ave., from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
If you know a family in need, contact Hanford PD Det. Ryan Tomey at rtomey@cityofhanfordca.com.
